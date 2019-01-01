Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: CHARMM Molecular Dynamics Engine Optimization on Volta GPUs

Samarjeet Prasad, NIH

We’ll discuss the Chemistry at Harvard Molecular Mechanics program (CHARMM), one of the oldest and most feature-rich molecular dynamics packages. Its first set of migration to GPUs occurred in 2014. We’ve extended this effort to provide new features and optimized calculations. The previous design targeted a heterogeneous CPU-GPU architecture, while the newer version is optimized for a single GPU system. Multi-GPU utilization can be achieved at a higher level of parallel runs rather than a single run on multiple GPUs. The addition of new integrators, thermostats, and barostats can simulate a variety of ensembles.