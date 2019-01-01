GTC-DC 2019: MXNet-AMP and MXNet-TRT for Mixed Precision Training and Inference
Przemek Tredak, NVIDIA
We’ll show how MXNet-AMP and MXNet-TRT integration helps improve the training and inference performance within the MXNet deep learning framework by better utilizing the Tensor Cores inside NVIDIA GPUs. We’ll demonstrate how to do so through a very small change to your deep learning code.