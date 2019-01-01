Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: MXNet-AMP and MXNet-TRT for Mixed Precision Training and Inference

Przemek Tredak, NVIDIA

We’ll show how MXNet-AMP and MXNet-TRT integration helps improve the training and inference performance within the MXNet deep learning framework by better utilizing the Tensor Cores inside NVIDIA GPUs. We’ll demonstrate how to do so through a very small change to your deep learning code.