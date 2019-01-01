Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: The AI Impact: Preparing Higher Education for Industry 4.0



We’ll focus on three main ways to think bigger in the realm of higher education. First, we will question how universities are strategically positioned to tackle the biggest obstacles in moving society forward. Then we will apply technology by considering how we can create an environment that advances AI and machine learning, and applies data analytics throughout the university in all curriculum and research. Finally, we will determine what job skills are now necessary by asking how to meet the vocational needs of Industry 4.0.