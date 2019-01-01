Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Using BERT on NVIDIA DGX to Rapidly Connect Unstructured & Semi-Structured Sources at Scale

Mike Hugo, Vyasa

We’ll discuss NVIDIA’s DGX NVLink architecture, which enables rapid training of Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) on unstructured document corpora. At Vyasa, we have utilized this capability to connect a range of unstructured document sources -- such as Pubmed, patents, and clinical trials -- to a front-end application called Vyasa Synapse. This application enables a semi-structured data connection to these large-scale unstructured back-end sources. We’ll highlight the use of DGX to build this capability and discuss use cases associated with Vyasa Synapse.