GTC-DC 2019: Changing the Way We Understand Data

Ciro Donalek, Virtualitics Inc

We’ll talk about how AI-driven visualizations, virtual reality, and accelerated data science are revolutionizing the way problems are addressed in the commercial and federal sectors. Advances in computer graphics have made it possible to exploit GPUs for accelerated data science and rendering with tools like NVIDIA’s RAPIDS. We can run complex models and visualize results rapidly. Through GPU-enabled technologies like 3D visualization and virtual reality, we can reach insights faster and collaborate with people all over the world.