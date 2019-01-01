Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Exploring the Application of AI in the National Airspace System Critical Infrastructure Sector

Ron Stroup, Federal Aviation Administration

We’ll explain what machine learning and deep learning are making possible in the field of data analytics. In combination with levels of computational power normally associated with high performance computing, machine learning and deep learning techniques are revolutionizing a wide range of application areas, including web searches, medical diagnostics, and more. We’ll show how AI is solving difficult problems and achieving breakthroughs in diverse industries such as agriculture, finance, and manufacturing.