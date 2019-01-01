Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Accelerating Space Domain Awareness with GPU Technology (Presented by Booz Allen Hamilton)

Donald Polaski, Booz Allen Hamilton

Detecting, tracking, and identifying artificial objects in Earth orbit is essential to maintain the safety and security of geo-positioning systems, satellites, and the International Space Station (ISS). In this presentation, you will learn about how GPU technology is being used to accelerate the calculations used to make sure objects in space do not collide. Our methods leverage GPU acceleration to make it possible to identify potential collisions faster than ever before.