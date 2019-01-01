Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: No Data Center? No Problem! Supporting AI Workgroups with DGX Station and Kubernetes

Markus Weber, NVIDIA; Michael Balint, NVIDIA

We’ll share our best practices for extending AI compute power to your teams without the need to build and manage a data center. Our innovative approaches will enable you to turn your NVIDIA DGX Station into a powerful departmental solution serving entire teams of developers from the convenience of an office environment. Teams building powerful AI applications might not need to own servers or depend on datacenter access. We’ll show how to use containers; orchestration tools such as Kubernetes and Kubeflow; and scheduling tools like Slum. Step-by-step demos will illustrate how to easily set up an AI workgroup.