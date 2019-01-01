GTC-DC 2019: AI Implementers Panel

gtc-dc 2019

We’ll bring together AI implementers who have deployed deep learning at scale using NVIDIA DGX Systems. There will be a focus on specific technical challenges, solution design considerations, and the best practices that implementers learned from their respective solutions. Attendees will learn how to set up their AI projects for success by matching the right hardware and software platform options to their use cases and operational needs. They’ll also master how to design architecture to overcome unnecessary bottlenecks inhibiting scalable training performance, and how to build end-to-end AI development workflows that enable productive experimentation, training at scale, and model refinement.