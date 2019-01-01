Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Video Analytics Use Cases in Industrial IoT

Ramya Ravichandar, FogHorn

We’ll discuss various edge computing use cases in industrial IoT across verticals such as manufacturing, fuel, smart buildings, etc. We’ll demonstrate the value of edge computing and explain why video content analysis is the poster child for edge intelligence. From there, we’ll present a specific use case deployed in the oil and gas sector, and discuss the division of labor between CPUs and GPUs, especially as it pertains to the enablement of sensor fusion technology.