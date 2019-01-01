Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: Combining the Power of Experts and Deep Learning to Explore NASA and NOAA Data

Tianle Yuan, NASA GSFC/ UMBC JCET

We'll demonstrate how combining the power of domain experts and deep learning to explore data from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellites and models can help advance climate science and weather research. Through concrete working examples, we'll identify three key tools in the application of deep learning: computing resources, domain expertise, and strategies combining domain knowledge and deep learning techniques. Combining these techniques expands the power of existing data and expertise.