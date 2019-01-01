Tianle Yuan, NASA GSFC/ UMBC JCET gtc-dc 2019

We'll demonstrate how combining the power of domain experts and deep learning to explore data from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellites and models can help advance climate science and weather research. Through concrete working examples, we'll identify three key tools in the application of deep learning: computing resources, domain expertise, and strategies combining domain knowledge and deep learning techniques. Combining these techniques expands the power of existing data and expertise.