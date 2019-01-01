GTC-DC 2019: RAPIDS: The Platform Inside and Out - Overview

Note: Viewing this video may require joining the NVIDIA Developer Program or login in

GTC-DC 2019: RAPIDS: The Platform Inside and Out

Joshua Patterson, NVIDIA

We’ll explain how RAPIDS, NVIDIA’s new open source data science platform, and the open source ecosystem are advancing data science. Attendees will learn how to leverage open source libraries for faster performance and easier development on GPUs, and hear about the latest engineering work and new release features. We’ll share how customers leveraging RAPIDS in production are benefiting from early adoption and outperforming CPU equivalents.