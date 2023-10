GPUs Help Find a Massive New Reef Hiding Behind Great Barrier Reef

Australian scientists made a significant discovery hiding behind the world-famous Great Barrier Reef. The discovery was made using cutting-edge surveying technology, which revealed vast fields of doughnut-shaped mounds measuring up to 300 meters across and up to 10 meters deep. “We’ve known about these geological structures in the northern Great Barrier Reef since the 1970s and