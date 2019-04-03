GPU Bootcamp at IUCAA 2019

GPU BOOTCAMP AT IUCAA

Tuesday, April 2 to Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Bhaskara I, IUCAAPune 411007, India

GPU Bootcamp is an exciting and unique way for scientists and researchers to learn the skills needed to start quickly accelerating codes on GPUs. This two-day event will introduce you to available GPU libraries, programming models, and platforms where you will learn the basics of GPU programming. You will also experience extensive hands-on collaboration based on a real-life code using the OpenACC programming model, learn CUDA fundamentals and discuss porting strategies of in-house codes. GPU Bootcamp is organized collaboratively by OpenACC.org, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, and Linux Academy.

Agenda

Day 1: Tuesday, April 2, 2019



Introduction to Heterogeneous Computing

Why Hybrid Architecture?



Heterogeneous Programming Models



Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, Amdahl’s Law

CPU vs. GPU Architecture

Fundamental Difference Between the Throughput-based vs. Latency-based Architecture

Ways to GPGPU Programming

Libraries vs. Directive-based vs. Languages

Hands-on Directive-based Programming

Introduction to OpenACC



Directive-based Programming: Hands-on

Mini-Application

Hands-on Session: Real-world Mini-application

Day 2:Wednesday, April 3, 2019



IUCAA In-House Code

Discuss Strategy for Porting In-house Applications

CUDA Languages

Porting Under Guidance of Mentor



Introduction to CUDA C API



Introduction to CUDA Memory Hierarchy



Hands-on CUDA Programming

Moderator

BHARATKUMAR SHARMA

Senior Solution Architect, NVIDIA

Bharatkumar Sharma is a senior solutions architect at NVIDIA in south Asia. He has about 10 years of research and development experience in software architecture and distributed and parallel computing. He has published papers and journal articles in fields of parallel computing and software architecture. He obtained his master's degree in information technology from the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore.

