GPU-Accelerated Supercomputers Aid Researchers Working to Stop the Dengue Virus

Using supercomputers equipped with NVIDIA Tesla GPUs, a team of researchers at Colorado State University have identified a critical protein structure in the dengue virus that could potentially prevent the replication of the disease. The study, recently published in the PLOS Computational Biology Journal, focused on a small segment of a viral enzyme called nonstructural

