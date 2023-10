GPU-Accelerated PC Solves Complex Problems Hundreds of Times Faster Than Massive CPU-only Supercomputers

Russian scientists from Lomonosov Moscow State University used an ordinary GPU-accelerated desktop computer to solve complex quantum mechanics equations in just 15 minutes that would typically take two to three days on a large CPU-only supercomputer. Senior researchers Vladimir Pomerantcev and Olga Rubtsova and professor Vladimir Kukulin used a GeForce GTX 670 with CUDA and