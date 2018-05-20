Getting Brainy in Brisbane: NVIDIA Talks Robots, Research at ICRA

We’re bringing NVIDIA researchers — the brains behind our bots — to the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) in Brisbane, Australia, from May 21-25. And they want to meet you. Held annually since 1984, ICRA has become a premier forum for robotics researchers from across the globe to present their work. The conference Read article >

The post Getting Brainy in Brisbane: NVIDIA Talks Robots, Research at ICRA appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.