GDC 2015: SHIELD Presentations

Android™ games take advantage of the latest mobile technologies, such as those offered by NVIDIA® SHIELD™ and Android TV. Wowing users with great tech and great gameplay puts a game on course for five-star reviews and subsequent success. Of equal importance are stability, quality, and avoiding poor reviews that can damage a game's reputation and overall ranking. Hear first-hand accounts from NVIDIA on how we assist developers achieve great reviews and avoid poor ones. We'll examine developing natively and using a game engine, real-world issue debugging, and how one-star reviewers can be successfully converted into avid fans with great post-shipment support. The session also covers Android coding best-practices and some of the new “gotchas” that sprang forth with Android Lollipop. Plus, the speaker will introduce the most pivotal development tips for taking advantage of Android TV, a platform custom-made for the living room and great multiplayer gaming.

File: Making_5_StarGames_for_SHIELD_andAndroidTV_GDC15.pdf

Video

