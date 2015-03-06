GDC 2015: SHIELD Presentations
A full day of materials about NVIDIA SHIELD development
2015 is going to be a very exciting year for Android™ and gaming. NVIDIA is leading the charge with the family of NVIDIA® SHIELD™ devices. Come to this presentation to learn about how we’re changing the way games are made and played. We’ll be talking about performance, growth, and the business of game development.
- Tony Tamasi (Sr. VP, Content & Technology, NVIDIA)
Making Five Star Games for NVIDIA SHIELD and Android TV
Android™ games take advantage of the latest mobile technologies, such as those offered by NVIDIA® SHIELD™ and Android TV. Wowing users with great tech and great gameplay puts a game on course for five-star reviews and subsequent success. Of equal importance are stability, quality, and avoiding poor reviews that can damage a game's reputation and overall ranking. Hear first-hand accounts from NVIDIA on how we assist developers achieve great reviews and avoid poor ones. We'll examine developing natively and using a game engine, real-world issue debugging, and how one-star reviewers can be successfully converted into avid fans with great post-shipment support. The session also covers Android coding best-practices and some of the new “gotchas” that sprang forth with Android Lollipop. Plus, the speaker will introduce the most pivotal development tips for taking advantage of Android TV, a platform custom-made for the living room and great multiplayer gaming.
File: Making_5_StarGames_for_SHIELD_andAndroidTV_GDC15.pdf
Video
- Lars M. Bishop (Sr. Mobile Developer Technologies Engineer, NVIDIA)
- Kristan Uccello (Developer Advocate, Google)
High-Performance Game Engines and Development Tools with NVIDIA SHIELD
Modern Android™ devices like the NVIDIA®SHIELD™ family have the same functionality as high-end PCs. In this presentation, representatives from several high-profile game engine companies talk about Android, SHIELD, and the future of game development.
- David Coombes (Developer Programs Manager, NVIDIA)
- Niklas Smedberg, (Senior Engine Programmer, Epic Games)
- Arturo Nunez (Field Engineer for LATAM, Unity Technologies)
- Yury Habets (Android Developer, Unity Technologies)
Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GRID
This talk focuses on providing an introduction to cloud gaming: what is the motivation and benefits for running games remotely, and why developers should be interested in NVIDIA GRID™. We’ll introduce the GRID ecosystem and briefly cover what GRID technology is capable of, as well as provide an overview of what material will be presented at the detailed GRID talks on Friday, March 6, 2015.
- Eric Young (Manager for GRID Devtech, NVIDIA)
Cutting-Edge Graphics for Android
NVIDIA® SHIELD™ and the NVIDIA Tegra® processor bring the latest in cutting-edge GPU technology to mobile computing. Coupled with OpenGL ES 3.1 and the Android™ Extension Pack (AEP), SHIELD provides developers with the ultimate platform to showcase their games using today's most advanced 3D rendering. This presentation shows how to take advantage of the features of these technologies using techniques once reserved for high-end PCs and consoles.
- Mathias Schott (Developer Technology Engineer, NVIDIA)
Bringing AAA Franchises to NVIDIA SHIELD, Round-Table, and Postmortem
The first part of this presentation is a round-table where several developers discus their experiences bringing high-end content to Android™. In the second part, we’ll dive deep with a detailed postmortem about porting a AAA PC title to NVIDIA® SHIELD™.
- Rev Lebaredian (Senior Director, Content & Technology, NVIDIA)
- Justin Kim (DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA)
Android Dev-Diaries with EA Firemonkeys and TickTock Games
Join us in learning how TickTock Games and EA's Firemonkeys studio have developed their most cutting edge titles. We will discuss Need for Speed: No Limits for mobile platforms and the evolution of development practices starting from Real Racing. TickTock Games will be discussing Z: Steel Soldiers and an unannounced title. The talk will cover workflow and tools for development, debugging, and profiling as well as Android architecture considerations.
- Daniel Horowitz (Engineering Manager, Developer Tools Mobile, NVIDIA)
- Lewis Strudwick (Technical Director, EA Firemonkeys)
- Arden Aspinall (Lead Developer & CTO, TickTock Games)