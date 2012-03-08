GDC 2012

NVIDIA Developer Events at GDC 2012

At GDC 2012, NVIDIA delivered a broad selection of presentations designed to let you, the developer, succeed in both the PC and mobile space. Below is a complete list of the presentations we offered, along with all videos and downloadable presentations that we could make available.

Want to watch Wednesday and Friday's theater presentations without downloading? Visit our YouTube "NVIDIA @ GDC 2012" Channel to see all our videos!

Bonus! Here is a short video of our popular fracture demo shown at GDC. This is a demonstration of dynamic, real-time destruction using GPU Rigid Bodies (GRB). We intend to offer this as a downloadable demo in the near future.

Events By Day

These presentations are part of the Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D Tutorials . They are being held in Room 3007. Attendance at this event requires an All Access Pass or a Summits & Tutorials Pass.

Don't Throw it All Away – Managing Buffers Efficiently



2:50pm -3:20pm



John McDonald, NVIDIA



In this session, John will explore how improper buffer management can lead to serious performance degradation without any of the usual smoking guns. Attendees will learn how to recognize these problems, and how to fix them. Additionally, a new class of Buffers will be introduced. Basic knowledge of Direct3D is suggested Presentation (PDF) Presentation (PPTX) More Realistic Real-Time: Film-like Post-Processing and Rendering Techniques



3:30pm - 4:15pm



Timothy Lottes, NVIDIA Timothy will present optimized real-time rendering methods, including post processing and anti-aliasing, which game developers can use to provide a more film-like experience to the player. This talk is geared towards both the programmer with a basic knowledge of Direct3D, and the technical artist who would like to gain a better understanding what is possible on current graphics hardware. My Tessellation has Cracks! (and solutions to other common tessellation problems)



5:50pm - 6:20pm



Bryan Dudash, NVIDIA Attendees will learn about common issues that arise when using D3D11 dynamic tessellation with displacement maps. They will also learn techniques to solve these issues. Attendees should have basic knowledge of the hardware graphics pipeline and D3D11 Tessellation high level design. Presentation (PDF) Presentation (PPTX)

As part of the "Physics for Game Programmers" tutorial session, Richard Tonge will present a lecture on "Solving Rigid Body Contacts." An All Access Pass or a Tutorial Pass is required to attend this session.

Solving Rigid Body Contacts





11:00am -12:00pm Room 3022, West Hall



Richard Tonge , NVIDIA



This tutorial continues the tradition of the "Physics for Programmers" tutorial by bringing together some of the best presenters in gaming physics. Over the course of a day they will deepen programmers' knowledge by focusing in on the topic of physical simulation and providing a toolbox of techniques for programmers interested in creating and using physics engines, with references and links for those looking for more information. The focus of the course is to study various pieces of the simulation pipeline and show how problems along the way can be solved and optimized using standard 3D mathematical concepts and engineering know-how. Topics include integration of a physics engine into a game, rigid body solvers, collision detection and contact resolution, physics on mixed CPU-GPU systems, rigid body destruction, and networking for physics programmers. Sample code libraries and examples are provided. Presentation (PDF)

The theater will feature talks and demos on a wide range of topics covering the latest in GPU game technology. Open to all attendees, the theater is located in the NVIDIA booth and will feature developers and industry leaders from game studios and beyond. Check back here in the coming weeks for more details on featured speakers and topics.

Anybody with an Exhibits Pass or up can attend these presentations.

10:00am - 11:00am Leveraging Quad Core Tegra 3 Features using Substance by Allegorithmic Alexis Khouri, Allegorithmic



Allegorithmic will show real game projects using Substance on Tegra 3 (Shadowgun and Bladeslinger), going through the process of creating dynamic textures for high end mobile devices using Allegorithmic's tools. Substance is a technology allowing to produce dynamic texture effects (weathering, aging, damage...) using the additional CPUs of Tegra and without hitting the framerate. Presentation (PDF) 11:00am - 12:00pm 3dsMax with MassFX Chris Murray, Autodesk Autodesk's implementation of MassFX within 3dsMax will show you just how easy the workflow is for rigid body dynamics and how versatile to the tool can be. Additionally, Autodesk will be giving a technology preview of some aspects of MassFX currently being experimented with in 3dsMax. 12:00pm - 1:00pm DirectX 11 in CryENGINE 3 Sean Patrick Tracy, Crytek Join Crytek in a presentation on how DirectX 11 features were integrated into CryEngine 3. Their lessons and observations will be presented. 1:00pm - 1:30pm Marmalade: Bring your Console Development Skills and Assets to Tegra 3 Devices and Beyond Sam Clegg, Made with Marmalade

Nick Smith, Made with Marmalade Made with Marmalade will show how to use Marmalade to deploy a PC based game to an Android device, as well as other devices. They will also demonstrate how NVIDIA's PerfHUD ES complements Marmalade to create mobile games with outstanding performance Presentation (PDF) 1:30pm - 2:00pm Tegra Profiler Revealed (or: You Are in a Maze of Twisty Passages, All Alike) Stephen Jones, NVIDIA Optimizing code is similar to confronting a maze of indistinguishable twisty passages, you never know where they lead. NVIDIA's Tegra Profiler gives you the tools you need to properly navigate this maze, focusing your optimization efforts and allowing you to maximize the performance of Tegra's quad core CPU. Join NVIDIA for the unveiling of this powerful tool. 2:00pm - 3:00pm IKinema and PhysX - Combining Physics with Kinematics for Realistic Off-Line and Run-Time Animation Alexandre Pechev, IKinema IKinema is a production-proven technology for full-body IK animation. Products include run-time middleware for mobile platforms and high-end consoles as well as a plugin solution for Maya. Come to see how IKinema is combined with PhysX in Maya to blend between physical simulation and user-defined constraints to speed up animation and provide tools to the artist for customizing quickly and realistically the dynamic response. This on combination with APEX Clothing brings a dynamic physical effect, in run-time during game-play or off-line during design and animation for film or game. 3:00pm - 4:00pm Tegra3 + UE3: Sustainable Game Development in a Mobile World Dan Nikolaides, Phosphor Games

Jarod Pranno, Phosphor Games Phosphor Games will talk about their high level design and production philosophy that allowed them to produce a high quality mobile game in 3-4 months. This process focuses on "sustainable content" concepts that rely on repeatable techniques to yield console-quality game content. Phosphor Games will also discuss the technical we faced from a scheduling and scope perspective and how they reined it in to ship games. Finally, they will discuss how Tegra 3 has allowed them to stretch their mobile visual effects to unheard-of levels in the mobile world. 4:00pm - 5:00pm DirectX 11 Debugging with Parallel Nsight Russ Kerschner, NVIDIA Many engine and game developers are now adding DirectX 11 to their titles and realize that the complexity and programmability has greatly increased since the DirectX 9 days. To ease the pain associated with this effort, Parallel Nsight harnesses advanced software and hardware features to assist with debugging all aspects of the DirectX 11 pipeline, ranging from pipeline setup to shader authoring. Russ will be showing how the latest graphics debugging features of Parallel Nsight can be used for the development of advanced DirectX 11 rendering effects. Presentation (PDF) 5:00 - 6:00pm The Game Console of the Web: GPU-Accelerated 2D and 3D Games with Adobe Gaming Solutions Lee Brimelow, Adobe

Tom Krcha, Adobe Join the Adobe gaming team as they show you how to fully leverage the GPU in your Flash mobile and desktop games using the Stage3D APIs. Equal time will be given to both 2D and 3D games and plenty of case studies will be shown.

Artists! Get creative. Get great prizes. Get to the NVIDIA SKETCH MATCH. Come to Booth #1424 starting at 10 am on Thursday, March 8th to sign up for the NVIDIA SKETCH MATCH Contest. Don't miss this fun mix of students, professionals, and drawing exhibitionists—all competing in a high-energy frenzy of creativity. Everyone who participates is eligible to win awesome prizes. We'll provide the old-school materials, like charcoals, pastels, and chalk. You provide the creative passion. NVIDIA's own Creative team will be hosting the event, so come join us for the challenge!

Developers! We have a special series of sessions that will be presented on Thursday in Room 2011. These sessions feature current games that you know and love, as well as some new demos and techniques you haven't seen before.

10:00am -11:00am

NVIDIA Parallel Nsight™: DirectX 11 at Warp Speed



Jeff Kiel, Sr. Manager, Graphics Developer Tools, NVIDIA

DirectX 11 opens up exciting new frontiers in the realm of real-time rendering effects. These frontiers are fraught with challenges and dangers, from programming the effects correctly to achieving the warp-speed performance required for an enjoyable gaming experience. Jeff will share the log of his journey, while working with high-profile DirectX 11 game engines, showing how key features of Parallel Nsight are instrumental in overcoming these challenges and makes it possible to create fast, and yet dazzling high-end graphics effects. 11:30am - 12:30pm Mastering DX11 with Unity







Renaldas Zioma, Tech Lead, Unity



Simon Green, Developer Technology Engineer, NVIDIA The new Unity engine was designed to produce amazing visuals and game effects using the latest technologies and tools. In this talk, we'll take you behind the scenes and show you how Unity can quickly create astounding visual scenes, how those technologies leverage the power of DirectX 11 compute and tessellation, and how we went about deploying them to maximum effect. Presentation (PDF) 2:30pm - 3:30pm Flexible Rendering For Multiple Platforms



Tobias Persson, Co-Founder, Bitsquid



Niklas Frykholm, Co-Founder, Bitsquid Achieving the best possible visuals on a variety of different platforms demands great flexibility in your renderer. In this session we'll go through how BitSquid Tech achieves this by having a completely data-driven rendering pipe together with a minimalistic abstraction layer on top of the rendering APIs (D3D, GLES, GCM). We'll look at what that means for the game developer as well as how it is designed and implemented from a low-level perspective. A scalable runtime is not all though, you also need tools that allow quick reviewing of changes directly on the target platforms. We'll cover how we've implemented target mirroring in our tools and how you work with platform-specific assets in BitSquid Tech. 4:00pm - 5:00pm Enhancing Games with Clothing and Destruction



Aron Zoellner, Technical Artist, NVIDIA



Kevin Newkirk, Technical Artist, NVIDIA In this two-part presentation, we will first show you step by step how physically simulated clothing was added to Bruce Wayne in Batman: Arkham City – we will go through the DCC authoring pipeline, importing to UE3, running the asset in a game level and discuss how to avoid common problems when moving from static to dynamic clothing. Next we will demonstrate clothing using the lead character from Epic's Samaritan demo as a playable character in UE3.



In the second part of the session we will be focusing on the APEX Destruction pipeline using PhysXLab and go through the authoring of recent destruction game examples as well as authoring the massive destruction in the UE3 Art Gallery Demo. 5:30pm - 6:30pm Android Gaming on Tegra: The Future of Gaming is Now, and it's on the Move!







Lars Bishop, Senior DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA



Marek Rabas, CEO, Madfinger Games NVIDIA Tegra-powered devices continue to break new ground and redefine the world of mobile gaming. This year we focus on how Android and mobile development has advanced, and what that means for game developers looking to ship exciting, innovative and rock-solid titles. The breadth of topics to be covered give some insight into the wide range of opportunities and challenges facing Android game developers today: Developing for new use cases like HDMI and wireless controller gaming; Quad-core utilization for performance and power; resolution-aware effect tuning; effective use of gyros, accelerometers and cameras as input devices; and Android lifecycle in pure native games.



Join us as we analyze a live, big screen, gamepad enabled, multiplayer session of Shadowgun. Movement is a certainty in the mobile gaming world, be sure to attend and catch which way it's heading. Presentation (PDF) Presentation (PPT)

Louis Bavoil will speak today about "Stable SSAO in Battlefield 3 with Selective Temporal Filtering." Please keep in mind Louis' talk requires an All Access Pass or a Main Conference Pass.

Stable SSAO in Battlefield 3 with Selective Temporal Filtering (GDC Program Link)



12:05pm -12:30pm Room 2006, West Hall



Louis Bavoil, NVIDIA



With the highest-quality video options, Battlefield 3 renders its Screen-Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO) using the Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion (HBAO) algorithm. For performance reasons, the HBAO is rendered in half resolution using half-resolution input depths. The HBAO is then blurred in full resolution using a depth-aware blur. The main issue with such low-resolution SSAO rendering is that it produces objectionable flickering for thin objects (such as alpha-tested foliage) when the camera and/or the geometry are moving. After a brief recap of the original HBAO pipeline, this talk describes a novel temporal filtering algorithm that fixed the HBAO flickering problem in Battlefield 3 with a 1-2% performance hit in 1920x1200 on PC (DX10 or DX11). The talk includes algorithm and implementation details on the temporal filtering part, as well as generic optimizations for SSAO blur pixel shaders. This is a joint work between Louis Bavoil (NVIDIA) and Johan Andersson (DICE). Presentation (PDF)

Our Theater presentations will also continue in our NVIDIA booth, with another broad selection of topics.

