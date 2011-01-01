Game Developers Conference 2011
NVIDIA® showcased the latest NVIDIA® GPUs and developer tools at GDC 2011, held in the Moscone Center in March 2011. The exhibit booth had demonstrations of the hottest PC games in 3D,Tegra apps, CUDA™ apps and more.
Below are the collection of technical presentations offered by NVIDIA at both the main conference, the NVIDIA Sponsored Developer Sessions and the NVIDIA Technology Theater presentations, as well as theater presentations from NVIDIA partners at GDC.
NVIDIA SPONSORED DEVELOPER SESSIONS
|Topic
|Presenters
|NVIDIA Parallel Nsight: Accelerating GPU Development in BioWare's Dragon Age 2 (DOWNLOAD PDF)
|Jeffrey Kiel (Manager, Graphics Tools, NVIDIA)
|NVIDIA Tegra: Zooming to Bang Bang Racing & Next-Gen Mobile Gaming (DOWNLOAD PDF)
|Lars Bishop (Senior DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA) Mike Clark (Technical Director, Playbox Games)
|Stereoscopic 3D Demystified: From Theory to Implementation in Starcraft II ( DOWNLOAD PDF)
|Samuel Gateau (DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA), Dominic Filion (Senior Software Engineer, Blizzard)
|The Technology Behind the DirectX 11 Unreal Engine "Samaritan" Demo (DOWNLOAD PDF)
|Martin Mittring (Software Engineer, Epic Games), Bryan Dudash (DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA)
|Realistic and Interactive Clothing in Epic Games' "Samaritan" Demo Using NVIDIA APEX( DOWNLOAD PDF)
|Jeremy Ernst (Technical Animator, EPIC), Dane Johnston (Sr. Technical Artist, NVIDIA), Monier Maher (APEX Product Manager, NVIDIA)
PRESENTATIONS FROM GDC 2011
|
DX11 Performance Gems (Jon Jansen, NVIDIA) - DOWNLOAD PDF