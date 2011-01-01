Game Developers Conference 2011

DX11 Performance Gems (Jon Jansen, NVIDIA) - DOWNLOAD PDF

This session is a whistle-stop tour of DX11 features that can help improve application performance. We'll take a peek into the darker less-visited corners of DX11, we'll look at how tessellation can be used to enable new volumetric lighting effects, and we'll also take the 10000ft view of DirectCompute, focusing on its performance-enhancing features, and looking at how to make good day-to-day algorithmic choices.



Tessellation on Any Budget (John McDonald, NVIDIA)

A technical survey of real-time tessellation techniques, tricks and pitfalls that work for any development budget. Covers the spectrum from entirely procedural techniques to those that allow complete artistic freedom.



High Performance Post-Processing (Nathan Hoobler, NVIDIA)

This talk discusses common performance concerns for effects utilizing DirectCompute by walking through a sample post-processing application, applying non-obvious but important optimizations one by one and explaining how they relate to topics such as exposing parallelism, taking advantage of shared memory, and efficient data access patterns.

