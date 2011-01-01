Game Developers Conference 2011

 

NVIDIA® showcased the latest NVIDIA® GPUs and developer tools at GDC 2011, held in the Moscone Center in March 2011. The exhibit booth had demonstrations of the hottest PC games in 3D,Tegra appsCUDA™ apps and more.

Below are the collection of technical presentations offered by NVIDIA at both the main conference, the NVIDIA Sponsored Developer Sessions and the NVIDIA Technology Theater presentations, as well as theater presentations from NVIDIA partners at GDC.

NVIDIA SPONSORED DEVELOPER SESSIONS

Topic Presenters
NVIDIA Parallel Nsight: Accelerating GPU Development in BioWare's Dragon Age 2 (DOWNLOAD PDF) Jeffrey Kiel (Manager, Graphics Tools, NVIDIA)
NVIDIA Tegra: Zooming to Bang Bang Racing & Next-Gen Mobile Gaming (DOWNLOAD PDF) Lars Bishop (Senior DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA) Mike Clark (Technical Director, Playbox Games)
Stereoscopic 3D Demystified: From Theory to Implementation in Starcraft II ( DOWNLOAD PDF) Samuel Gateau (DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA), Dominic Filion (Senior Software Engineer, Blizzard)
The Technology Behind the DirectX 11 Unreal Engine "Samaritan" Demo (DOWNLOAD PDF) Martin Mittring (Software Engineer, Epic Games), Bryan Dudash (DevTech Engineer, NVIDIA)
Realistic and Interactive Clothing in Epic Games' "Samaritan" Demo Using NVIDIA APEX( DOWNLOAD PDF) Jeremy Ernst (Technical Animator, EPIC), Dane Johnston (Sr. Technical Artist, NVIDIA), Monier Maher (APEX Product Manager, NVIDIA)

PRESENTATIONS FROM GDC 2011

DX11 Performance Gems (Jon Jansen, NVIDIA) - DOWNLOAD PDF
This session is a whistle-stop tour of DX11 features that can help improve application performance. We'll take a peek into the darker less-visited corners of DX11, we'll look at how tessellation can be used to enable new volumetric lighting effects, and we'll also take the 10000ft view of DirectCompute, focusing on its performance-enhancing features, and looking at how to make good day-to-day algorithmic choices.

Tessellation on Any Budget (John McDonald, NVIDIA) - DOWNLOAD PDF
A technical survey of real-time tessellation techniques, tricks and pitfalls that work for any development budget. Covers the spectrum from entirely procedural techniques to those that allow complete artistic freedom.

High Performance Post-Processing (Nathan Hoobler, NVIDIA) - DOWNLOAD PDF
This talk discusses common performance concerns for effects utilizing DirectCompute by walking through a sample post-processing application, applying non-obvious but important optimizations one by one and explaining how they relate to topics such as exposing parallelism, taking advantage of shared memory, and efficient data access patterns.
 