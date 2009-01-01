GDC 2009

Below are download links to slide decks (in PDF format) and videos of the many technical presentations that had NVIDIA speakers or were sponsored by NVIDIA.

NVIDIA APEX: From Mirror's Edge to Pervasive Cinematic Destruction to Real-Time Fluid Simulation

Speakers: Anders Caspersson, EA DICE, and Jean Pierre Bordes & Monier Maher, NVIDIA Corporation

In this talk, we discuss the process of integrating physics in Mirror's Edge, highlight some of the challenges that occur when using traditional physics middleware to create eye-catching content, and introduce a new technology that empowers artists to quickly create pervasive cinematic quality destructible environments and high definition smoke.

The In and Out: Making Games Play Right with 3D Stereoscopic Technologies

Speakers: Samuel Gateau, NVIDIA Corporation

This session will present an overview of Stereoscopic graphic technology, and cover the common pitfalls and solutions a developer needs to be aware of to ensure that their content will create a compelling 3D experience. Topics to be covered include: achieving out of screen effects, displaying 3D video content, and how to design a 3D friendly user interface.

CUDA and Multi-Core Gaming: Lessons from the Trenches

Speakers: Dan Amerson (Emergent Game Technologies), Dermot Gallacher (Instinct Technology), and Avi Bleiweiss (NVIDIA Corporation)

This session will present real-world case studies of using GPU Computing to accelerate general game algorithms. Highlights will include prototyping a general computing system that leverages the GPU in Emergent's Gamebryo engine, and leveraging GPU Computing to turbocharge AI algorithms.

NVIDIA APEX: High-Definition Physics with Clothing and Vegetation

Speakers: Michael Sechrest, Interactive Data Visualization, Inc. (Speedtree), Jean Pierre Bordes & Monier Maher, NVIDIA Corporation

In this talk, we introduce a new technology that empowers artists to quickly create fully interactive in-game clothing and vegetation. We show how you can dress your game characters with high-definition interactive simulated clothing using APEX tools, and provide a real world example in an MMOG engine. Next we show how you can breathe life into your SpeedTree's by creating physically interactive leaves, branches, trees, and forests using APEX

Platform-independent Shader Development with mental mill: The Making of Dead Rising 2

Speakers: Izmeth Siddeek, Blue Castle Games and Laura Scholl, mental images

Up until now shaders that describe complex and life-like looks have been left to those with computer science degrees and extensive programming experience. mental mill®, puts the artist in the driver's seat. The artist has complete creative control to write and debug MetaSL™ shaders, build shader graphs and Phenomena™, preview render in mental ray® and export to 3D DCC applications and GPU shading languages. In this session we will demonstrate mental mill and discuss how it revolutionized the look development pipeline for the making of the game, Dead Rising 2.

Other Sessions Featuring NVIDIA

Math/Physics for Programmers

NVIDIA Speaker: Jim Van Verth

As co-author of the book "Essential Mathematics for Games and Interactive Applications", Jim will present a portion of this two-day event focused on teaching students the fundamentals of math and physics for game development. Please see the following link for more details.

Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D for PC

NVIDIA Speakers: Cem Cebenoyan, Sarah Tariq, and Simon Green

This full-day session will highlight techniques for using the latest version of DirectX to create cutting-edge visuals for games. New features of the API, algorithms for lighting and shadowing, and performance optimization will be covered.

Khronos Developer University

NVIDIA Speakers: Neil Trevett, Barthold Lichtenbelt, and Cyril Zeller

This full-day tutorial will focus on Khronos open standards for media and compute acceleration, including OpenGL, OpenCL, OpenGL ES and OpenKODE.

Morpheme & PhysX: A New Approach to Combining Character Animation and Simulation

(Slides not available)

James Dolan, Natural Motion Ltd, and Monier Maher, NVIDIA Corporation

During the course of this session, an NVIDIA speaker will discuss how PhysX was used to enhance the character animation features found in NaturalMotion's morpheme 2.0

