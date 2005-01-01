GDC 2005
This page lists the presentations from our sessions at the 2005 Game Developers Conference. For each talk, we provide slides in PDF format, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that aren't quite self-explanatory).
Synchronized audio and slides are available for our sponsored sessions.
Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D
|Session/Talk Title
|English
|Description
|Batching 4EVA
|Tips for dealing with batching and other performance guidance.
|Instancing and Floating-Point Specials
|All about instancing and how to deal with floating-point specials like infinities and NaNs.
|Special Effects in Direct3D
|A collection of useful techniques, including particle systems, cloth simulation, antialising, ambient occlusion, and more.
|Making Pretty Pictures with Direct3D
|Case studies of interesting ways to use the GPU's power to achieve a variety of high-quality effects.
|Far Cry and DirectX
|How Far Cry uses various ps_2_* and ps_3_0 effects.
Next-Generation Rendering with OpenGL
|The OpenGL Framebuffer Object Extension
|All about render-to-texture and the new frambuffer object extension.
|Image Processing Tricks in OpenGL
|Various useful image processing tricks, including histograms, recursive filters, and the discrete cosine transform.
|OpenGL 2.0 and New Extensions
|A look at OpenGL 2.0 and new ARB extensions.
|Programming for SLI in OpenGL
|How to get the most of SLI for OpenGL applications.
|OpenGL Performance Tools
|An overview of the new NVShaderPerf and NVPerfKIT performance tools for OpenGL.
|GPGPU: General-Purpose Computation on GPUs
|How to use the power of the GPU for general-purpose computation.
Advanced OpenGL Debugging and Profiling with gDEBugger
|How to use Graphic Remedy's gDEBugger tool to track down problems in OpenGL applications.
NVIDIA Sponsored Sessions and Other Talks
|Volume Rendering for Games
|All about efficient volume rendering and ideas for applying it to games.
Percentage-Closer Soft Shadows
|Shadow map-based soft shadows with correct perceptual cues such as penumbras that harden on contact.
|All About SLI
|Background on SLI and how it works, as well as tips on how to get the most out of it.
|Introduction to Wireless Media Processors (WMPs)
|An introduction to the world of Wireless Media Processors (WMPs).
|Coming to a Pixel Near You: Mobile 3D Graphics on the GoForce WMP
|All about the GoForce 3D 4500 and 4800 Wireless Media Processors (WMPs).
|The NVIDIA Performance Analysis Tools
|An overview of current and upcoming performance tools.
Pipeline Integration with FX Composer
|How to make the most of FX Composer 1.6, including DXSAS, plugins, and scripting. Also includes a preview of FX Composer 2.
Creating Real Shaders with FX Composer
|A variety of useful techniques and shaders for real-world applications.
The NVIDIA Developer Toolkit
|An overview of the NVIDIA Developer Toolkit, which includes numerous tools, SDKs, sample shaders, and more.
|GPU Gems 2 Showcase: Per-Pixel Displacement Mapping with Distance Functions
|A new technique for high quality and efficient emulation of displacement mapping while rendering just a single quad.
|GPU Gems 2 Showcase: Terrain Rendering Using GPU-Based Geometry Clipmaps
|A GPU-accelerated technique for efficient terrain rendering.
|GPU Gems 2 Showcase: Dynamic Ambient Occlusion and Indirect Lighting
|How to compute ambient occlusion efficiently using the GPU, and how to apply it to indirect lighting computations.