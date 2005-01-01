GDC 2005

Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D

Batching 4EVA PDF Tips for dealing with batching and other performance guidance.
Instancing and Floating-Point Specials PDF All about instancing and how to deal with floating-point specials like infinities and NaNs.
Special Effects in Direct3D PDF A collection of useful techniques, including particle systems, cloth simulation, antialising, ambient occlusion, and more.
Making Pretty Pictures with Direct3D PDF Case studies of interesting ways to use the GPU's power to achieve a variety of high-quality effects.
Far Cry and DirectX PDF How Far Cry uses various ps_2_* and ps_3_0 effects.

Next-Generation Rendering with OpenGL

The OpenGL Framebuffer Object Extension PDF All about render-to-texture and the new frambuffer object extension.
Image Processing Tricks in OpenGL PDF Various useful image processing tricks, including histograms, recursive filters, and the discrete cosine transform.
OpenGL 2.0 and New Extensions PDF A look at OpenGL 2.0 and new ARB extensions.
Programming for SLI in OpenGL PDF How to get the most of SLI for OpenGL applications.
OpenGL Performance Tools PDF An overview of the new NVShaderPerf and NVPerfKIT performance tools for OpenGL.
GPGPU: General-Purpose Computation on GPUs PDF PPT How to use the power of the GPU for general-purpose computation.

Advanced OpenGL Debugging and Profiling with gDEBugger

 PDF How to use Graphic Remedy's gDEBugger tool to track down problems in OpenGL applications.

NVIDIA Sponsored Sessions and Other Talks

Synchronized audio and slides are available for most talks. A ZIP file of all the talks is also available.

Volume Rendering for Games PDF

 All about efficient volume rendering and ideas for applying it to games.

Percentage-Closer Soft Shadows

 PDF

Streaming Archive (ZIP)

 Shadow map-based soft shadows with correct perceptual cues such as penumbras that harden on contact.
All About SLI PDF

 Background on SLI and how it works, as well as tips on how to get the most out of it.
Introduction to Wireless Media Processors (WMPs) PDF

 An introduction to the world of Wireless Media Processors (WMPs).
Coming to a Pixel Near You: Mobile 3D Graphics on the GoForce WMP PDF

 All about the GoForce 3D 4500 and 4800 Wireless Media Processors (WMPs).
The NVIDIA Performance Analysis Tools PDF

 An overview of current and upcoming performance tools.

Pipeline Integration with FX Composer

 PDF

 How to make the most of FX Composer 1.6, including DXSAS, plugins, and scripting. Also includes a preview of FX Composer 2.

Creating Real Shaders with FX Composer

 PDF A variety of useful techniques and shaders for real-world applications.

The NVIDIA Developer Toolkit

 PDF An overview of the NVIDIA Developer Toolkit, which includes numerous tools, SDKs, sample shaders, and more.
GPU Gems 2 Showcase: Per-Pixel Displacement Mapping with Distance Functions PDF

 A new technique for high quality and efficient emulation of displacement mapping while rendering just a single quad.
GPU Gems 2 Showcase: Terrain Rendering Using GPU-Based Geometry Clipmaps PDF

 A GPU-accelerated technique for efficient terrain rendering.
GPU Gems 2 Showcase: Dynamic Ambient Occlusion and Indirect Lighting PDF

 How to compute ambient occlusion efficiently using the GPU, and how to apply it to indirect lighting computations.