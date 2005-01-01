GDC 2005

This page lists the presentations from our sessions at the 2005 Game Developers Conference. For each talk, we provide slides in PDF format, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that aren't quite self-explanatory).

Synchronized audio and slides are available for our sponsored sessions.

You can select individual presentations to download below, or get them all in a convenient ZIP file (66 MB).

Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D

Session/Talk Title English Description Batching 4EVA PDF Tips for dealing with batching and other performance guidance. Instancing and Floating-Point Specials PDF All about instancing and how to deal with floating-point specials like infinities and NaNs. Special Effects in Direct3D PDF A collection of useful techniques, including particle systems, cloth simulation, antialising, ambient occlusion, and more. Making Pretty Pictures with Direct3D PDF Case studies of interesting ways to use the GPU's power to achieve a variety of high-quality effects. Far Cry and DirectX PDF How Far Cry uses various ps_2_* and ps_3_0 effects.

Next-Generation Rendering with OpenGL

Session/Talk Title English Description The OpenGL Framebuffer Object Extension PDF All about render-to-texture and the new frambuffer object extension. Image Processing Tricks in OpenGL PDF Various useful image processing tricks, including histograms, recursive filters, and the discrete cosine transform. OpenGL 2.0 and New Extensions PDF A look at OpenGL 2.0 and new ARB extensions. Programming for SLI in OpenGL PDF How to get the most of SLI for OpenGL applications. OpenGL Performance Tools PDF An overview of the new NVShaderPerf and NVPerfKIT performance tools for OpenGL. GPGPU: General-Purpose Computation on GPUs PDF PPT How to use the power of the GPU for general-purpose computation. Advanced OpenGL Debugging and Profiling with gDEBugger 30 day trial version of gDEBugger PDF How to use Graphic Remedy's gDEBugger tool to track down problems in OpenGL applications.

