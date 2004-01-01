GDC 2004
This page lists the presentations from GDC 2004. For each talk, we provide slides in PDF format, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that aren't quite self-explanatory). Video recordings of our sponsored sessions are also available.
For your convenience, we've also created a ZIP file of everything on this page (89 MB), excluding the video clips.
GDC 2004
|Session/Talk Title
|Video
|Description
|Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D
|
All About Antialiasing
|English
|
An overview of antialiasing, as well as modern problems and solutions to them.
|
Optimization for DirectX 9 Graphics
|English
|
Techniques to improve your GPU performance.
|
GPU-Assisted Rendering Techniques
|English
|
New rendering techniques that take advantage of Shader Model 3.0 features, as well as floating point filtering and blending.
|Advanced OpenGL Tutorial
|
Introduction
|English
|
A quick introduction, including a brief history of OpenGL.
|
The OpenGL Shading Language on NVIDIA Hardware
|English
|
An overview of NVIDIA's OpenGL Shading Language support, as well as several useful supplementary features.
|
OpenGL 2.0 Update
|English
|
An update on the status of OpenGL 2.0 and several key extensions.
|
New NVIDIA OpenGL Extensions
|English
|
New extensions that take advantage of "Shader Model 3.0" features, as well as floating point filtering and blending.
|
GPGPU: Beyond Graphics
|English
|
New applications for the GPU as it grows more powerful.
|NVIDIA Sponsored Sessions
|
Cinematic Effects II: The Revenge
|English
|
Windows Media (.WMV) [126 MB]
|
New technique from film that game developers can use.
|
Next-Gen Special Effects Showcase: Rainbow Rendering
|English
|
Windows Media (.WMV) [73 MB]
|
How to render atmospheric effects such as rainbows and fogbows.
|
Next-Gen Special Effects Showcase: BloodShader
|English
|
(Same as above)
|Blood that crawls on surfaces and responds to gravity.
|
Next-Gen Special Effects Showcase: Water Simulation with PS 3.0
|English
|
(Same as above)
|Simulating water using the vertex texture fetch functionality in next-generation hardware.
|
Tools to Squeeze Maximum Performance from Your GPU
|English
|
Windows Media (.WMV) [91 MB]
|
A survey of NVIDIA's extensive performance tools suite.
|English
|
Windows Media (.WMV) [106 MB]
|
An overview for performance tuning, including advice for current and future GPUs.
|
GPU Gems Showcase: Image-Based Lighting
|English
|
Windows Media (.WMV) [127 MB]
|
How to create local reflections using environment maps (Get the shaders here).
|
GPU Gems Showcase: Perspective Shadow Mapping
|English
|
(Same as above)
|Several improvements that make Perspective Shadow Maps practical for games.
|
GPU Gems Showcase: Ambient Occlusion
|English
|
(Same as above)
|A simple technique that can greatly enhance your game's appearance.
|Other NVIDIA Talks
|
Real-Time Animated Translucency
|English
|How to render convincing translucent effects in real-time.