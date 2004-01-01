GDC 2004

This page lists the presentations from GDC 2004. For each talk, we provide slides in PDF format, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that aren't quite self-explanatory). Video recordings of our sponsored sessions are also available.

For your convenience, we've also created a ZIP file of everything on this page (89 MB), excluding the video clips.

GDC 2004

Session/Talk Title PDF Video Description
Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D

All About Antialiasing

 English

An overview of antialiasing, as well as modern problems and solutions to them.

Optimization for DirectX 9 Graphics

 English

Techniques to improve your GPU performance.

GPU-Assisted Rendering Techniques

 English

New rendering techniques that take advantage of Shader Model 3.0 features, as well as floating point filtering and blending.
Advanced OpenGL Tutorial

Introduction

 English

A quick introduction, including a brief history of OpenGL.

The OpenGL Shading Language on NVIDIA Hardware

 English

An overview of NVIDIA's OpenGL Shading Language support, as well as several useful supplementary features.

OpenGL 2.0 Update

 English

An update on the status of OpenGL 2.0 and several key extensions.

New NVIDIA OpenGL Extensions

 English

New extensions that take advantage of "Shader Model 3.0" features, as well as floating point filtering and blending.

GPGPU: Beyond Graphics

 English

New applications for the GPU as it grows more powerful.
NVIDIA Sponsored Sessions

Cinematic Effects II: The Revenge

 English

Windows Media (.WMV) [126 MB]

New technique from film that game developers can use.

Next-Gen Special Effects Showcase: Rainbow Rendering

 English

Windows Media (.WMV) [73 MB]

How to render atmospheric effects such as rainbows and fogbows.

Next-Gen Special Effects Showcase: BloodShader

 English

(Same as above)

 Blood that crawls on surfaces and responds to gravity.

Next-Gen Special Effects Showcase: Water Simulation with PS 3.0

 English

(Same as above)

 Simulating water using the vertex texture fetch functionality in next-generation hardware.

Tools to Squeeze Maximum Performance from Your GPU

 English

Windows Media (.WMV) [91 MB]

A survey of NVIDIA's extensive performance tools suite.

Practical Performance Analysis and Tuning

English

Windows Media (.WMV) [106 MB]

An overview for performance tuning, including advice for current and future GPUs.

GPU Gems Showcase: Image-Based Lighting

 English

Windows Media (.WMV) [127 MB]

How to create local reflections using environment maps (Get the shaders here).

GPU Gems Showcase: Perspective Shadow Mapping

 English

(Same as above)

 Several improvements that make Perspective Shadow Maps practical for games.

GPU Gems Showcase: Ambient Occlusion

 English

(Same as above)

 A simple technique that can greatly enhance your game's appearance.
Other NVIDIA Talks

Real-Time Animated Translucency

 English How to render convincing translucent effects in real-time.