Introduction to DirectX 9.0, as well as the course outline.

Understanding the DirectX 9.0 shader models and how to use them, including VS and PS 2_0 as well as 2_x.

How to add shaders to your production pipeline using DirectX 9's HLSL.

Understanding batching of geometry and its effect on rendering performance.

"Batch, Batch, Batch:" What Does It Really Mean?

How to implement motion blur and cloth simulation using OpenGL.

Introduction to summed area tables, and how to implement them using graphics hardware.

The details of implementing stencil shadow volumes with OpenGL.

An introduction to cinematic techniques, and ideas for how to apply them in real-time.

An introduction to hardware shaders, targeted at artists.

Conceptual and implementation details about using shadow volumes for shadow generation.

How to use the GPU for procedural texturing, general purpose calculations, and simulation.

An introduction to the Cg Language syntax and constructs.

An introduction to the Cg runtime library.

An introduction to CgFX and the CgFX tools for 3ds max, Maya, and SOFTIMAGE|XSI.

Graphics pipeline bottlenecks and how to overcome them.

Ogres and Fairies: Secrets of the NVIDIA Demo Team