GDC 2003
This page lists the presentations we gave at GDC 2003. For each talk, we provide PDF and PPT versions, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that aren't quite self-explanatory).
|Session/Talk Title
|Description
|Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D
DirectX 9.0 Introduction and Features
Introduction to DirectX 9.0, as well as the course outline.
Introduction to the DirectX 9.0 Shader Models
Understanding the DirectX 9.0 shader models and how to use them, including VS and PS 2_0 as well as 2_x.
D3DX Effects and the DirectX 9 High-Level Shading Language
How to add shaders to your production pipeline using DirectX 9's HLSL.
Special Effects in DirectX 9
Creating glow, volume fog, shadows, and real-time fur effects.
"Batch, Batch, Batch:" What Does It Really Mean?
Understanding batching of geometry and its effect on rendering performance.
|Advanced OpenGL Game Programming
OpenGL ARB_vertex_program
Understanding the ARB_vertex_program OpenGL extension.
OpenGL ARB_fragment_program
|PPT
|Understanding the ARB_fragment_program OpenGL extension.
Superbuffers
|PPT
|Understanding the proposed superbuffers ARB OpenGL extensions.
Buffer Objects
|PPT
|Overview of buffer objects.
OpenGL 2.0 Shading Language
|PPT
|Overview of the proposed OpenGL 2.0 Shading Language.
Miscellaneous Extensions
|PPT
|Overview of OpenGL 1.4 extensions, enhanced stencil functionality, and floating-point images.
OpenGL Performance Tuning
|PPT
|How to achieve high performance in OpenGL.
Procedural Noise
|PPT
|Implementing procedural noise in OpenGL.
OpenGL Shader Tricks
How to implement motion blur and cloth simulation using OpenGL.
Summed Area Tables using Graphics Hardware
Introduction to summed area tables, and how to implement them using graphics hardware.
Optimized Stencil Shadow Volumes
The details of implementing stencil shadow volumes with OpenGL.
|From Gaffer to Game Engine: Cinematic Methods and Real-time Tricks
An introduction to cinematic techniques, and ideas for how to apply them in real-time.
|Hardware Shaders for the Artist
An introduction to hardware shaders, targeted at artists.
|Optimized Stenciled Shadow Volumes
Conceptual and implementation details about using shadow volumes for shadow generation.
|Simulation and Animation with Hardware-Accelerated Procedural Textures
How to use the GPU for procedural texturing, general purpose calculations, and simulation.
|All You Can Eat Polygons: Without the Fat
LOD generation using NVIDIA's Melody tool.
|Programming the GPU using High-Level Shading Languages
Cg Language Overview
An introduction to the Cg Language syntax and constructs.
Using the Cg Runtime
An introduction to the Cg runtime library.
Introduction to CgFX
An introduction to CgFX and the CgFX tools for 3ds max, Maya, and SOFTIMAGE|XSI.
|Graphics Pipeline Performance
Graphics pipeline bottlenecks and how to overcome them.
|Ogres and Fairies: Secrets of the NVIDIA Demo Team
Insight into how the Dawn, Ogre, Time Machine, and Toys demos were created by the NVIDIA Demo Team.