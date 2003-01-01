GDC 2003

This page lists the presentations we gave at GDC 2003. For each talk, we provide PDF and PPT versions, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that aren't quite self-explanatory).

Session/Talk Title Description
Advanced Visual Effects with Direct3D

DirectX 9.0 Introduction and Features

Introduction to DirectX 9.0, as well as the course outline.

Introduction to the DirectX 9.0 Shader Models

Understanding the DirectX 9.0 shader models and how to use them, including VS and PS 2_0 as well as 2_x.

D3DX Effects and the DirectX 9 High-Level Shading Language

How to add shaders to your production pipeline using DirectX 9's HLSL.

Special Effects in DirectX 9

Creating glow, volume fog, shadows, and real-time fur effects.

"Batch, Batch, Batch:" What Does It Really Mean?

Understanding batching of geometry and its effect on rendering performance.

Advanced OpenGL Game Programming

OpenGL ARB_vertex_program

Understanding the ARB_vertex_program OpenGL extension.

OpenGL ARB_fragment_program

 PDF PPT Understanding the ARB_fragment_program OpenGL extension.

Superbuffers

 PDF PPT Understanding the proposed superbuffers ARB OpenGL extensions.

Buffer Objects

 PDF PPT Overview of buffer objects.

OpenGL 2.0 Shading Language

 PDF PPT Overview of the proposed OpenGL 2.0 Shading Language.

Miscellaneous Extensions

 PDF PPT Overview of OpenGL 1.4 extensions, enhanced stencil functionality, and floating-point images.

OpenGL Performance Tuning

 PDF PPT How to achieve high performance in OpenGL.

Procedural Noise

 PDF PPT Implementing procedural noise in OpenGL.

OpenGL Shader Tricks

How to implement motion blur and cloth simulation using OpenGL.

Summed Area Tables using Graphics Hardware

Introduction to summed area tables, and how to implement them using graphics hardware.

Optimized Stencil Shadow Volumes

The details of implementing stencil shadow volumes with OpenGL.

From Gaffer to Game Engine: Cinematic Methods and Real-time Tricks

An introduction to cinematic techniques, and ideas for how to apply them in real-time.

Hardware Shaders for the Artist

An introduction to hardware shaders, targeted at artists.

Optimized Stenciled Shadow Volumes

Conceptual and implementation details about using shadow volumes for shadow generation.
Simulation and Animation with Hardware-Accelerated Procedural Textures

How to use the GPU for procedural texturing, general purpose calculations, and simulation.
All You Can Eat Polygons: Without the Fat

LOD generation using NVIDIA's Melody tool.

Programming the GPU using High-Level Shading Languages

Cg Language Overview

An introduction to the Cg Language syntax and constructs.

Using the Cg Runtime

An introduction to the Cg runtime library.

Introduction to CgFX

An introduction to CgFX and the CgFX tools for 3ds max, Maya, and SOFTIMAGE|XSI.

Graphics Pipeline Performance

Graphics pipeline bottlenecks and how to overcome them.
Ogres and Fairies: Secrets of the NVIDIA Demo Team

Insight into how the Dawn, Ogre, Time Machine, and Toys demos were created by the NVIDIA Demo Team.