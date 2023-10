GauGAN Debuts at the Ars Electronica Center in Europe

GauGAN, NVIDIA’s generative adversarial network that can convert segmentation maps into lifelike images, is being shown for the first time at the brand new Ars Electronica Center in Vienna, Austria at the “Understanding AI” exhibition.

