Develop custom plug-ins that add functionality to Project G-Assist , an experimental assistant that runs locally on RTX™ AI PCs. Submit your best entries for a chance to win an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.

Hackathon Overview

To join this hackathon, build a custom G-Assist plug-in that adds new commands, connects external tools, and uses AI workflows tailored to specific needs—enabling on-device, AI-assisted functionality that responds to text or voice commands.



The hackathon ran from June 17 to July 20.



Winners will be announced on or around August 20.





See Terms and Conditions.

What is a G-Assist Plug-In?

Plug-ins are custom add-ons that extend G-Assist functionality using its open framework. Some example plug-ins include controlling your PC with voice or text commands, managing peripheral lighting, or summoning other software.



The plug-in architecture makes it easy to get started and define new commands for G-Assist to execute. You can build:





Python plug-ins for rapid development

C++ plug-ins for performance-critical applications

Custom system interactions for hardware and OS automation