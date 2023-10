Folding@Home Crowdsources GPU-accelerated exaFLOP Supercomputer for COVID-19 Research

To help tackle COVID-19, the long-running Folding@Home program, a distributed computing project for simulating protein dynamics, hit a breakthrough by achieving more than an exaflop of processing power. That’s more than 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 operations per second, all through crowdsourcing efforts.