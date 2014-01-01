NVIDIA FlameWorks

Dragon Demo

The dragon demo is intended to demonstrate how FlameWorks could be used in a high-end game. It uses 512 x 256 x 256 voxel grid, meaning that 32 million voxels are updated every frame, and runs at more than 30 frames per second on GeForce Titan. The voxel grid size is scalable and can be used with lower resolutions, too. Fire is emitted from the dragon's nose and mouth, and interacts with the sphere and statue models. No particles were used in the making of this demo.