Fish Out of Water: Using Drones to Help African Nations Spot Illegal Fishing

The undulating western coast of Africa is one of the most diverse fishing zones in the world, with more than 1,000 identified fish species. It’s also one of the most at risk. One of the World Wildlife Fund’s “Critical Regions of the World,” the West African marine region has been overfished for decades, with rampant Read article >

The post Fish Out of Water: Using Drones to Help African Nations Spot Illegal Fishing appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.