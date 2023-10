Etsy Buys Artificial Intelligence Startup to Enhance Search Capabilities

The popular handmade-goods site Etsy acquired Blackbird Technologies, a startup using GPUs to develop superior search relevance and recommendation technology. Using CUDA, TITAN X GPUs and the Theano deep learning framework with cuDNN to train their models, Blackbird’s technology combines image and text recognition to power a range of search capabilities, including personalized search, ranking,