EPFL Plans to Install a GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer for Brain Research

The Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne’s (EPFL) Blue Brain Project, a Swiss brain research initiative, recently announced plans to install a new GPU-accelerated supercomputer designed for attaining a deeper understanding of the brain, in particular for simulation-based research, analysis and visualization. Named, Blue Brain S, the new supercomputer will deliver 1.06 petaflops of peak performance.

