Enter the NIPS DeepArt Poster Contest to Win an NVIDIA DGX Station

Based on the popular AI “style transfer” algorithm, DeepArt has created an online competition for people to create neural art to help beautify the walls at the NIPS 2017 conference. Entrants can submit their artwork at DeepArt.io/NIPS by Friday, November 17th and the 50 art pieces with the most votes will be printed and hung