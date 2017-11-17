WHAT WOULD YOU DO WITH A JETSON TX2?

- OFFICIAL RULES -

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER THIS CONTEST. THIS CONTEST IS VOID WHERE RESTRICTED OR PROHIBITED BY LAW. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND CANADA.

Sponsor This Contest is sponsored by NVIDIA Corporation, with an address at 2788 San Tomas Expressway, Santa Clara, CA 95051, U.S.A. (hereinafter " NVIDIA " or "Sponsor").



Eligibility You must be in attendance at the NVIDIA Jetson Meet-up in Santa Clara to participate in this Contest.



The Challenge This Contest involves the following challenge: Take a picture of your favorite Jetson demo. Then, tell us how you would turn it into something amazing! Post to Twitter or Instagram using #DoJetsonTX2. JUDGING There will be (5) winners selected. Winners will receive 1 Jetson TX2. The winners of the prizes will be notified at the Jetson meet-up on Thursday, November 16, at 8:30pm PT. NVIDIA judges will have the sole authority and discretion to select all the winners, and all decisions of NVIDIA judges will be FINAL. By entering this Contest, you agree to be bound by the decisions of the NVIDIA judges.



Prizes; Odds of Winning The Contest prize is as follows: Total number given away and number of winners selected will be at the NVIDIA judge's discretion: NVIDIA Jetson TX2 Developer Kit The prizes are not assignable or transferable. Brand and model of the prices are subject to change by NVIDA at any time for any reason and substitutions will be of equal or greater value. NVIDIA is not responsible or liable for the distribution of any prizes once they are shipped to the winner. The prizes offered, and the entrants that are successful, are not distinguishable by country and do not hold any bias and are equally attainable for all participating countries and their entrants. THIS CONTEST HAS NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN OFFERED. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.



Entry Period The Contest prize winners will be notified at the NVIDIA Jeton meet-up event on November 16, 2017. IMPORTANT NOTE TO ALL ENTRANTS: If a winner is not present or fails to claim the prize or to return the Required Winner Documents within the specified time period, or if a winner fails to comply with any of the provisions of these Official Rules, such winner will be considered to have forfeited the prize. In such case, the prize will be awarded to the individual who submitted the next best entry as previously determined by NVIDIA.



Taxes The winner of this Contest is solely responsible for any and all applicable taxes and government charges that result from his/her receipt and/or use of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold and deduct such taxes and charges from the prize if and to the extent required by law.



AGREEMENTS by Entrant By entering this Contest, each entrant agrees and acknowledges that Sponsor and Sponsor Related Parties shall not be responsible or liable for: (i) any late, lost, stolen, forged, mutilated, corrupted, incomplete, illegible or misdirected entries; (ii) any errors, omissions, misinformation, or misidentification in an entry; (iii) any dispute or claim arising from an entrant’s participation in this Contest or his/her entry, or his/her receipt, ownership or use of the prize; (iv) any computer hardware, software, Internet, network, cable, phone, or other communication or technical errors, failures, malfunctions, interruptions, or delays; or (v) any damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer hardware, software or data that results from participation in this Contest or accessing, downloading or using any tools, files, data, software, or other articles or materials in connection with this Contest. By entering this Contest, each entrant agrees and consents to Sponsor’s collection, use and retention of his/her personal information for all purposes related to this Contest (including, without limitation, processing and administering entries, sharing an entrant’s personal information with Sponsor Related Parties as necessary to conduct and operate this Contest, communicating with and awarding the prize to the winner, making public announcements about the winner, and advertising, promoting and publicizing this Contest). ANY ENTRY THAT IS IN BREACH OF ANY OF THE FOREGOING REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES OR IS OTHERWISE IN VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WILL BE DEEMED VOID AND AUTOMATICALLY BE DISQUALIFIED FROM THIS CONTEST.



Reservation of Rights by SPONSOR Sponsor reserves the right, to the extent permitted by applicable law, to terminate, cancel, modify or suspend this Contest, in whole or in part, if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control impairs the integrity of this Contest as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. If this Contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this Contest, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by applicable law, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, cancel, modify or suspend this Contest, in whole or in part. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and should such an attempt be made Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law. In addition, Sponsor reserves the right to take down and remove any entry that becomes subject to a third-party claim for copyright infringement or for violation of any other right.



Governing Law; Jurisdiction These Official Rules are governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware, U.S.A., without giving effect to its conflicts of law rules. Each entrant hereby submits himself or herself to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts sitting in Santa Clara, California, U.S.A.

