L4T 32.4.2 archive

NVIDIA L4T 32.4.2 supports Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.4 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.

L4T 32.3.1 remains the latest production release supporting Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

Kernel version 4.9

Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries

Vulkan 1.2 Support

CUDA 10.2 Driver Support

libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications

Support for upgrading L4T using debian package management tool

Support for Generic Timestamping Engine (GTE) for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX

Support for Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) for Video Image Compositor (VIC) using actmon

SE (Security Engine) samples to demonstrate hardware backed authentication and encryption capabilities of Jetson TX2 series, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules.

Utility to fuse multiple Jetson modules simultaneously

Option to specify APP partition size on the microSD card during initial configuration at first boot of Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano Developer Kits

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.

32.4.2 Driver Details