L4T 32.4.2 archive
NVIDIA L4T 32.4.2 supports Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.4 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.
L4T 32.3.1 remains the latest production release supporting Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano.
See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.
Supported Features
- Kernel version 4.9
- Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
- Vulkan 1.2 Support
- CUDA 10.2 Driver Support
- libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
- Support for upgrading L4T using debian package management tool
- Support for Generic Timestamping Engine (GTE) for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX
- Support for Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) for Video Image Compositor (VIC) using actmon
- SE (Security Engine) samples to demonstrate hardware backed authentication and encryption capabilities of Jetson TX2 series, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules.
- Utility to fuse multiple Jetson modules simultaneously
- Option to specify APP partition size on the microSD card during initial configuration at first boot of Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano Developer Kits
Vulkan Support on L4T
System Requirements
- Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.
32.4.2 Driver Details
|Patch Name
|HW Supported
|SW Versions Supported
|Link
|Masflash utility for TX2
|Jetson TX2
JetPack 4.4 / 32.4.3
JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4
|TX2 massflash 32.4
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.