L4T 32.4.2 archive

NVIDIA L4T 32.4.2 supports Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson Xavier NX, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano. It is included as part of JetPack 4.4 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 18.04.

L4T 32.3.1 remains the latest production release supporting Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano.

See the online Jetson Linux Developer Guide for detailed documentation.

Supported Features

  • Kernel version 4.9
  • Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
  • Vulkan 1.2 Support
  • CUDA 10.2 Driver Support
  • libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
  • Support for upgrading L4T using debian package management tool
  • Support for Generic Timestamping Engine (GTE) for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX
  • Support for Dynamic Frequency Scaling (DFS) for Video Image Compositor (VIC) using actmon
  • SE (Security Engine) samples to demonstrate hardware backed authentication and encryption capabilities of Jetson TX2 series, Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX modules.
  • Utility to fuse multiple Jetson modules simultaneously
  • Option to specify APP partition size on the microSD card during initial configuration at first boot of Jetson Xavier NX and Jetson Nano Developer Kits

Vulkan Support on L4T

System Requirements

  • Host computer running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 or 18.04 is recommended.

32.4.2 Driver Details

Jetson AGX Xavier, Xavier NX and TX2 Jetson Nano and TX1
Drivers L4T Driver Package (BSP) L4T Driver Package (BSP)
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration in the WebRTC Framework
Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources L4T Driver Package (BSP) Sources
CBoot Sources for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson Xavier NX
L4T Jetson TX2 R32.4.2 Release SHA Hashes L4T Jetson Nano R32.4.2 Release SHA Hashes
L4T Jetson AGX Xavier + TX2 R32.4.2 Release Sources SHA Hashes L4T Jetson Nano + TX1 R32.4.2 Release Sources SHA Hashes
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs

Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide

 Jetson Nano Developer Kit User Guide

Jetson AGX Xavier Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson Xavier NX Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX2 Platform Adaptation Guide

 Jetson Nano Platform Adaptation Guide
Jetson TX1 Platform Adaptation Guide
Release Notes
L4T Documentation
L4T Feature List

Jetson Linux Developer Guide (online version)
Jetson Linux Developer Guide (downloadable version)
Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Developer Guide
Jetson Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) Software Sources
Multimedia API Reference (online version)
Multimedia API Reference (downloadable version)
Accelerated GST
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 7.3.1 for 64 bit BSP and Kernel
Sources for the GCC 7.3.1 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP and Kernel
CUDA Tools
NVIDIA Nsight Systems
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics
L4T Jetson Xavier and TX2 R32.4.2 Lauterbach Scripts L4T Jetson Nano and TX1 R32.4.2 Lauterbach Scripts
Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools Jetson Platform Fuse Burning and Secure Boot Documentation and Tools
Patch Name HW Supported SW Versions Supported Link
Masflash utility for TX2 Jetson TX2 JetPack 4.4 / 32.4.3
JetPack 4.4.1 / 32.4.4 		TX2 massflash 32.4

