Linux for Tegra R28.4

Overview

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:

NVIDIA® Tegra® X2 (Jetson TX2, Jetson TX2i)

NVIDIA® Tegra® X1

NVIDIA L4T 28.4 supports Jetson TX2/TX2i and Jetson TX1. It is included as part of JetPack 3.3.3 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 16.04.

Supported Features

Kernel version 4.4.38

Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries

Vulkan Support

V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)

libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.6 Beta OpenGL ES 3.2 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.5 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

U-Boot

System Requirements

Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 is recommended.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

28.4 Driver Details