Linux for Tegra R28.4
Overview
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® X2 (Jetson TX2, Jetson TX2i)
- NVIDIA® Tegra® X1
NVIDIA L4T 28.4 supports Jetson TX2/TX2i and Jetson TX1. It is included as part of JetPack 3.3.3 and includes a reference filesystem derived from Ubuntu 16.04.
Supported Features
- Kernel version 4.4.38
- Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
- Vulkan Support
- V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
- libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
- RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin
- Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.6 Beta
- OpenGL ES 3.2
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.5 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
28.4 Driver Details
JetPack SDK Including:
- OS
- L4T 28.4
- Libraries and APIs
- TensorRT 4.0
- cuDNN 7.1.5
- CUDA 9.0
- VisionWorks 1.6
- OpenCV 3.3.1
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the L4T Archive.