Linux for Tegra R28.3

Overview

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:

  • NVIDIA® Tegra® X2 (Jetson TX2, Jetson TX2i)
  • NVIDIA® Tegra® X1

Supported Features

  • Kernel version 4.4.38
  • Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
  • Vulkan Support
  • V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
  • libargus provides low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications
    • RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin
  • Media APIs:
    • OpenGL 4.6 Beta
    • OpenGL ES 3.2
    • OpenGL ES path extensions
    • EGL 1.5 with EGLImage
  • X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
  • X11 Support
  • U-Boot

System Requirements

  • Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 16.04 is recommended.
  • Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
  • Sample filesystem (example provided)

28.3 Driver Details

Jetson TX2 Jetson TX1
Drivers BSP BSP
Multimedia API Multimedia API
Sample Root Filesystem Sample Root Filesystem
Sources BSP Sources BSP Sources
C-boot Source
Sample Root Filesystem Sources
Docs Jetson TX2 Developer Kit User Guide Jetson TX1 Developer Kit User Guide
Jetson TX2 Adaptation Guide Jetson TX1 Adaptation Guide
Release Notes
Driver Package (documentation.tar)
Feature List
Multimedia API Reference
Accelerated GST
Software License Agreement
Tools GCC 4.8.5 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP
Sources for the GCC 4.8.5 Tool Chain for 64-bit BSP
GCC 4.8.5 Tool Chain for 32-bit BSP
Sources for the GCC 4.8.5 Tool Chain for 32-bit BSP

JetPack SDK Including:

  • OS
    • L4T 28.3
  • Libraries and APIs
    • TensorRT 4.0
    • cuDNN 7.1.5
    • CUDA 9.0
    • VisionWorks 1.6
    • OpenCV 3.3.1

