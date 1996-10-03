Linux for Tegra R24.2.3

Overview

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:

  • NVIDIA® Tegra® X1 series (Jetson TX1 Developer Kit)

Supported Features

  • Kernel version 3.10.96
  • Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
  • Vulkan Support
  • V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
  • Media APIs:
    • OpenGL 4.4
    • OpenGL ES 3.1
    • OpenGL ES path extensions
    • EGL 1.3 with EGLImage
  • X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extention (RandR) 1.4
  • X11 Support
  • U-Boot

System Requirements

  • Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.
  • Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
  • Sample filesystem (example provided)

24.2.3 Driver Package

To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.