Linux for Tegra R24.2.3
Overview
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® X1 series (Jetson TX1 Developer Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.96
- Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
- Vulkan Support
- V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
- Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.4
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.3 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extention (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
