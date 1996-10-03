Linux for Tegra R24.2.2
Overview
NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® X1 series (Jetson TX1 Developer Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.96
- Support for 64-bit user space and runtime libraries
- Vulkan Support
- V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)
- Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.4
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.3 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extention (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
24.2.2 Driver Package
- Quick Start Guides
- Release Notes
- Jetson TX1 64-bit Driver Package
- Sample Root Filesystem
- Tegra Software License Agreement
- Source Packages
- Sources
- Sample Root File System Sources
- Release SHA Hashes
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.