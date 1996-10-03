Linux For Tegra R24.1

Overview

NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:

NVIDIA® Tegra® X1 series (Jetson TX1 Development Kit)

Supported Features

Kernel version 3.10.96

Support for 64-bit and 32-bit user space and runtime libraries

Vulkan Support

V4L2 media-controller driver support for camera sensors (bypassing ISP)

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.4 OpenGL ES 3.1 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

U-Boot

Vulkan Demo Program ("Chopper")

System Requirements

Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

Driver Package

