Linux for Tegra R23.1
Overview
NVIDIA is pleased to announce the latest release of Linux for Tegra is now available.
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® X1 series (Jetson TX1 Development Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.67
Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.4
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.4 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 14.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
Additional Information
All-in-one package containing:
- Jetson TX1 Developer Kit User Guide
- 23.1 Feature List
- Quick Start Guide
- Release Notes
- Documentation
- Multimedia User Guide
- Driver Packages
- Sample Root Filesystem
- Tegra Software License Agreement
Jetson TX1 DevKit Development Pack (JetPack TX1)
- Jetson TX1 DevKit L4T OS
- Drivers
- Tools/SDKs
- CUDA
- Samples/Documentation
- Automated Development Environment Setup
- OpenCV4Tegra (requires the CUDA toolkit)
CUDA Toolkit
- CUDA 7.0 Toolkit for L4T Rel 23.1
- CUDA 7.0 Toolkit for Ubuntu14.04 x86 64-bit (with TX1 cross-development support)
- CUDA 7.0 Getting Started with Linux Guide
- CUDA 7.0 Release Notes
VisionWorks
- VisionWorks 1.0 for L4T 23.x (available under JetPack install)
- VisionWorks 1.0 Release Notes
- VisionWorks 1.0 for L4T 23.x README
- VisionWorks 1.0 Documentation
- Source Packages
- Release SHA Hashes
To access older versions of L4T, please visit the Linux For Tegra Archive.