Linux For Tegra R21.3
Overview
NVIDIA is pleased to announce Linux for Tegra release 21.3 is now available.
NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:
- NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 series (Jetson TK1 Development Kit)
Supported Features
- Kernel version 3.10.40
Media APIs:
- OpenGL 4.4
- OpenGL ES 3.1
- OpenGL ES path extensions
- EGL 1.4 with EGLImage
- X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4
- X11 Support
- U-Boot
System Requirements
- Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 12.04 is recommended.
- Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.
- Sample filesystem (example provided)
Additional Information
All-in-one package containing:
- 21.3 Feature List
- Quick Start Guide [sha1sums:a9b20c4365bc3e8c97f2bd4657d665910ef86e4e]
- Release Notes [sha1sum: 9c78ae8c474973633d53a58445e19f8362a74007]
- Documentation
- Multimedia User Guide
Driver Packages
- Jetson TK1 [sha1sum:d3740d753ad8f139d22f2eec1008156f05a249ba]
- Sample File System [sha1sum:bf310e64336ce49a99f80b67e6b5dc8650cb16c5]
- Tegra Software License Agreement [sha1sums:42067a088703d7d614adde601de6a6d72c27fd4a]
Jetson TK1 DevKit Development Pack (JetPack TK1)
- Jetson TK1 DevKit L4T OS
- Drivers
- Tools/SDKs
- CUDA
- Samples/Documentation
- Automated Development Environment Setup
OpenCV4Tegra (requires the CUDA toolkit)
- OpenCV4Tegra README
- OpenCV4Tegra for L4T 21.x [md5sum: 830eb30bbf6d5dbaa43358f14fc6139b]
- OpenCV4Tegra for Ubuntu12.04 x86 64-bit [md5sum: d46ba89acd809d6e3665270aa249b09c]
- OpenCV4Tegra for Ubuntu14.04 x86 64-bit [md5sum: 217633a1487cccd99c949026aae527e1]
CUDA Toolkit
- CUDA 6.5 Toolkit for L4T Rel 21.3 [md5sum:7652f8afcd01e5c82dc5c202a902469a]
- CUDA 6.5 Toolkit for Ubuntu14.04 x86 64-bit (with TK1 cross-development support) [md5sum:9a0b75123a815069dd429c8b01162757]
- CUDA 6.5 Getting Started with Linux Guide
- CUDA 6.5 Release Notes
Source Packages
- Sample file system sources [sha1sum:556dcf09d67d33aa578d402e67e145bfe9dd60b2]
- Kernel sources [sha1sum:34ae773bf3a32aceb9bef4ce05cda852fea15cbf]
- Libgstomx.so for gstreamer 0.1 sources [sha1sum:fe70ede7bfecc7e7a1c5373a18ef75b99aa787aa]
- Libgstomx.so for gstreamer 1.0 sources [sha1sum:88d52b10c34c5bc0aaae13a6f8213c27f959e00d]
- Gstjpeg sources [sha1sum:cef72d3f18935b209db876f9d035881a5d9d2d22]
- GstEGL sources [sha1sum:7acddbbac6efce49ab79818d4277983773033176]
- U-boot sources [sha1sum:eb60b91574b49a27d109f10da794821465ee98cc]
Notices
Learn how to protect yourself from the Shellshock (Bash bug) vulnerability.