Linux For Tegra R21.3

Overview

NVIDIA is pleased to announce Linux for Tegra release 21.3 is now available.

NVIDIA Tegra Linux Driver Package supports development for the following platform:

NVIDIA® Tegra® K1 series (Jetson TK1 Development Kit)

Supported Features

Kernel version 3.10.40

Media APIs: OpenGL 4.4 OpenGL ES 3.1 OpenGL ES path extensions EGL 1.4 with EGLImage

X Resize, Rotate and Reflect Extension (RandR) 1.4

X11 Support

U-Boot

System Requirements

Host PC running Ubuntu Linux version 12.04 is recommended.

Tegra Linux Driver Package providing a kernel image, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, and flashing utilities. For more information, see the Release Notes.

Sample filesystem (example provided)

Additional Information

All-in-one package containing:

Notices

Learn how to protect yourself from the Shellshock (Bash bug) vulnerability.