The Jetson TX1 Developer Kit and the Jetson TX1 production module have reached EOL and are longer available for purchase.

JetPack 4.x releases, built on the Jetson Linux r32 codeline, are the last to support Jetson TX1. The most recent sustaining releases can be found at the JetPack Archive and the Jetson Linux Archive.

If you have any questions, please visit the Jetson TX1 Forum.


Jetson TX1 Module

The world's first supercomputer on a module, Jetson TX1 is capable of delivering the performance and power efficiency needed for the latest visual computing applications. It's built around the revolutionary NVIDIA Maxwell™ architecture with 256 CUDA cores delivering over 1 TeraFLOPs of performance. 64-bit CPUs, 4K video encode and decode capabilities, and a camera interface capable of 1400 MPix/s make this the best system for embedded deep learning, computer vision, graphics, and GPU computing.

Technical Specifications

GPU 256-core NVIDIA Maxwell™ GPU
CPU Quad-Core ARM®
Cortex®-A57 MPCore
Memory 4GB 64-bit LPDDR4 Memory
Storage 16GB eMMC 5.1
Power Under 10W
PCIE Gen 2 | 1x4 + 1x1
CSI 12x CSI2 D-PHY 1.1 lanes (1.5 Gbps/Lane)
Wi-Fi Yes

