Jetson TX1 Module
The Jetson TX1 Developer Kit and the Jetson TX1 production module have reached EOL and are longer available for purchase.
JetPack 4.x releases, built on the Jetson Linux r32 codeline, are the last to support Jetson TX1. The most recent sustaining releases can be found at the JetPack Archive and the Jetson Linux Archive.
The world's first supercomputer on a module, Jetson TX1 is capable of delivering the performance and power efficiency needed for the latest visual computing applications. It's built around the revolutionary NVIDIA Maxwell™ architecture with 256 CUDA cores delivering over 1 TeraFLOPs of performance. 64-bit CPUs, 4K video encode and decode capabilities, and a camera interface capable of 1400 MPix/s make this the best system for embedded deep learning, computer vision, graphics, and GPU computing.
Technical Specifications
|GPU
|256-core NVIDIA Maxwell™ GPU
|CPU
|
Quad-Core ARM®
Cortex®-A57 MPCore
|Memory
|4GB 64-bit LPDDR4 Memory
|Storage
|16GB eMMC 5.1
|Power
|Under 10W
|PCIE
|Gen 2 | 1x4 + 1x1
|CSI
|12x CSI2 D-PHY 1.1 lanes (1.5 Gbps/Lane)
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
Questions?
