Jetson Partner Hardware Products

Reduce your time to market with the right carrier board, development system, or full system from our ecosystem partners. Partner carrier boards are production quality and support a broad range of I/Os including MIPI CSI-2, GMSL, Ethernet, USB, HDMI, PCIe, and more. Development systems include a carrier board with Jetson module for prototyping and for software development, and full systems can be used out of the box as edge microservers, AIoT boxes, or subsystems for your solution.