#Jetson at #GTC17 Spot That Bot Social Media Promotion

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Win Exciting Prizes from NVIDIA. In connection with Spot that Bot (the “promotion”), NVIDIA Corporation ("NVIDIA") is conducting a giveaway, subject to the Sweepstakes Official Rules set forth below.

SWEEPSTAKES OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS PROMOTION IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (EXCLUDING PUERTO RICO AND ITS OTHER TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS), CANADA (EXCLUDING THE PROVINCE OF QUEBEC), THE UNITED KINGDOM, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA, NORWAY, FINLAND, CZECH REPUBLIC, AUSTRALIA, MAINLAND CHINA (EXCLUDING HONG KONG AND MACAU), TAIWAN, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, INDIA (EXCLUDING THE STATE OF TAMIL NADU), NEW ZEALAND, BELGIUM AND BRAZIL.

You must be a legal resident of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (EXCLUDING PUERTO RICO AND ITS OTHER TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS), CANADA (EXCLUDING THE PROVINCE OF QUEBEC), THE UNITED KINGDOM, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA, NORWAY, FINLAND, CZECH REPUBLIC AUSTRALIA, MAINLAND CHINA (EXCLUDING: HONG KONG AND MACAU), TAIWAN, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, INDIA (EXCLUDING THE STATE OF TAMIL NADU), NEW ZEALAND, BELGIUM AND BRAZIL, and you must be eighteen (18) or older to be eligible to participate. The prize of this promotion consists of the following: Up to four instant winners will win one of the following prizes: Shield TV, Shield TV, NVIDIA Power Banks and T-Shirts. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. The winner of each prize may not substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. NVIDIA reserves the right to substitute any of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned or transferred. To enter this promotion, you must (a) Take a picture of your favorite Jetson demo at GTC17 and tell us what you’d create with our tech (b) Post it on your Twitter or Instagram page using #Jetson at #GTC17. . The winners will be randomly drawn by a representative of NVIDIA during GTC17, whose decision will be final and binding in all respects. The winners will be notified during the event and a post/Tweet/direct message will provided upon entry within twenty four (24) hours after the drawing. Each winner must respond to the notification email within twenty four (24) hours from the time the notification email is sent, or prize will be forfeited and will be awarded to an alternate winner. Each winner may be required to sign a declaration/affidavit and release prior to receiving the prize. By entering this promotion you expressly consent to NVIDIA's collection, processing and use of your personal information that you provide in connection with this promotion (including, but not limited to, disclosure of your name and state of residence on a winners list and making such list available to the public) and under the terms of NVIDIA’s privacy policy, which can be accessed at http://www.nvidia.com/object/privacy_policy.html. NVIDIA makes no warranty or representation as to any of the prizes and is not liable if you experience technical difficulties, due to reasons not attributable to NVIDIA, including but not limited to manufacture defects, model incompatibility, and restrictions imposed by the manufacturer. NVIDIA reserves the right to terminate this promotion if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond NVIDIA's reasonable control impairs the integrity of the promotion as determined by NVIDIA in its sole discretion. Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. NVIDIA shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this sweepstakes, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries. If this sweepstakes or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the sweepstakes, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in NVIDIA’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, NVIDIA reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this sweepstakes or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, NVIDIA reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Federal, state and local taxes relating to all prizes are the sole responsibility of each winner. The sponsor of this promotion is NVIDIA Corporation. To find out the number of entries and winners, please send an email request to kuchiyama@nvidia.com after the contest ends. These rules are governed by the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America, without giving effect to conflicts of law rules. Entrants submit themselves to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts sitting in Santa Clara, CA.

NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) is the worldwide leader in programmable graphics processor technologies. Visit NVIDIA online at: http://www.nvidia.com.