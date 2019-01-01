Jetpack 4.3 Archive

NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use NVIDIA SDK Manager to flash your Jetson developer kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.

JetPack 4.3

JetPack 4.3 is the latest production release supporting all Jetson modules, including Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano.

Key features include new version of TensorRT and cuDNN improving AI inference performance by up to 25%, full support for DLA INT8 on Jetson AGX Xavier further improving DLA performance and efficiency, support for DLA, CSI, and Encode from within containers, and a new Debian package based installation mechanism for all JetPack components.

See Highlights below for a summary of new features enabled with this release, and view the JetPack release notes for more details.