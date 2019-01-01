Jetpack 4.3 Archive
NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building AI applications. Use NVIDIA SDK Manager to flash your Jetson developer kit with the latest OS image, install developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and install the libraries and APIs, samples, and documentation needed to jumpstart your development environment.
JetPack 4.3
JetPack 4.3 is the latest production release supporting all Jetson modules, including Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano.
Key features include new version of TensorRT and cuDNN improving AI inference performance by up to 25%, full support for DLA INT8 on Jetson AGX Xavier further improving DLA performance and efficiency, support for DLA, CSI, and Encode from within containers, and a new Debian package based installation mechanism for all JetPack components.
See Highlights below for a summary of new features enabled with this release, and view the JetPack release notes for more details.
Installing JetPack:
Jetson Nano Developer Kit
Download the Jetson Nano Developer Kit SD Card image.
Follow the steps at Getting Started with Jetson Nano Developer Kit.
Jetson AGX Xavier series, Jetson TX2 series, Jetson TX1, and Jetson Nano
Download the NVIDIA SDK Manager.
Follow the steps at Install Jetson Software with SDK Manager.
More Resources
Key Features in JetPack
JetPack includes OS images, Libraries and APIs, developer tools, samples, and documentation.
For more detail about the following JetPack components and features, see the JetPack Release Notes.
OS
NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more.
JetPack 4.3 Highlights:
TensorRT
TensorRT is a high performance deep learning inference runtime for image classification, segmentation, and object detection neural networks. It speeds up deep learning inference as well as reducing the runtime memory footprint for convolutional and deconv neural networks.
JetPack 4.3 Highlights:
cuDNN
CUDA Deep Neural Network library provides high-performance primitives for deep learning frameworks. It includes support for convolutions, activation functions and tensor transformations.
JetPack 4.3 Highlights:
CUDA
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building GPU-accelerated applications. The toolkit includes a compiler for NVIDIA GPUs, math libraries, and tools for debugging and optimizing the performance of your applications.
Multimedia API
The Jetson Multimedia API package provides low level APIs for flexible application development.
Camera application API: libargus offers a low-level frame-synchronous API for camera applications, with per frame camera parameter control, multiple (including synchronized) camera support, and EGL stream outputs. RAW output CSI cameras needing ISP can be used with either libargus or GStreamer plugin. In either case, the V4L2 media-controller sensor driver API is used.
Sensor driver API: V4L2 API enables video decode, encode, format conversion and scaling functionality. V4L2 for encode opens up many features like bit rate control, quality presets, low latency encode, temporal tradeoff, motion vector maps, and more.
Computer Vision
|
VisionWorks is a software development package for Computer Vision (CV) and image processing.
OpenCV is the leading open source library for computer vision, image processing and machine learning, and now features GPU acceleration for real-time operation.
VPI (Vision Programing Interface), a software library that provides Computer Vision / Image Processing algorithms implemented on PVA1 (Programmable Vision Accelerator), GPU2 and CPU2
JetPack 4.3 Highlights:
2GPU and CPU implementation is not performance optimized in this release. A future release will bring performance optimized GPU and CPU implementation
Developer Tools
CUDA Toolkit provides a comprehensive development environment for C and C++ developers building high-performance GPU-accelerated applications with CUDA libraries. The toolkit includes Nsight Eclipse Edition, debugging and profiling tools including Nsight Compute, and a toolchain for cross-compiling applications.
NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a low overhead system-wide profiling tool, providing the insights developers need to analyze and optimize software performance.
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone application for debugging and profiling graphics applications.
JetPack 4.3 Highlights:
For a full list of samples and documentation, see the JetPack documentation.
For older versions of JetPack, please visit the JetPack Archive.