JetPack 4.2.1 Archive

NVIDIA L4T provides the bootloader, Linux kernel, necessary firmwares, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and more. JetPack 4.2.1 Highlights: Supports two new Jetson modules: Jetson TX2 4GB (P3489-0080) Jetson Nano (P3448-0020)

New features for all Jetson products NVIDIA Indicator Applet Enables switching between nvpmodel profiles; monitors and alerts any voltage drop events. Supports headless initial configuration Developer kits support initial configuration from another computer connected via the same USB port used for flashing. This is an alternative to setup with display, keyboard, and mouse attached to developer kit. Supports DeepStream 4.0 Supports ISAAC version 2019.2

New for Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson TX2 series modules Supports FreeRTOS for SPE (Cortex-R5) Enables open source real-time operating system to run on the Sensor Processing Engine (SPE) in Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson TX2 series modules. Example use cases include sensor data processing, wake up management, UAV, and robotics applications. Trusty, a Trusted Execution Environment that enables booting a Trusted OS Provides a framework for customers to use when implementing applications that work with confidential assets.

New for Jetson Nano Improved memory availability Reduced memory consumption and improved low-memory handling via use of ZRAM and system software optimizations. Better handling of insufficient power supplies Boot process updated to require less power Secure boot now supported on Jetson Nano (already supported on Jetson AGX Xavier and Jetson TX2 series modules) Secure boot provides a cryptographic checks at each stage of the boot process. These checks ensure the integrity of the software component to prevent unauthorized code from being run.

