The Brains Behind the Bots Sweepstakes

Terms and Conditions

Win Exciting Prizes from NVIDIA. In connection with Brains Behind the Bots (the “promotion”), NVIDIA Corporation ("NVIDIA") is conducting a giveaway, subject to the Sweepstakes Official Rules set forth below.

Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS PROMOTION IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

You must be eighteen (18) or older to be eligible to participate. The prize of this promotion consists of the following: Up to three instant winners will win one of the following prizes: NVIDIA TITAN Xp Jetson TX2 each night of our meetup. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. The winner of each prize may not substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. NVIDIA reserves the right to substitute any of the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned or transferred. To enter this promotion, entrants must participate in one of the options listed below. For each item that’s completed one raffle ticket will be provided. Take a selfie with the NVIDIA designed chalk stencil art strategically placed around the vicinity of the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) and Fox Hotel and show it to an NVIDIA staff member during one of our Jetson meetups

During the meetup, tell us how you would use the Jetson TX2 to build something amazing

Post to your Twitter or Instagram channels using #brainsbehindthebots and tag @NVIDIAEmbedded. If you do not have a social media channel, allow our team to take your photo and post it through our handles.

Sign up for the NVIDIA Developer Program onsite at the meetup and choose ‘Autonomous Machines’ as a development area of interest. The winners will be randomly drawn by a representative of NVIDIA on the Monday, May 21, meetup at 9:30pm QLD and Tuesday, May 22, meetup at 8:30pm QLD. YOU MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. Each winner may be required to sign a declaration/affidavit and release prior to receiving the prize. By entering this promotion you expressly consent to NVIDIA's collection, processing and use of your personal information that you provide in connection with this promotion (including, but not limited to, disclosure of your name and state of residence on a winners list and making such list available to the public) and under the terms of NVIDIA’s privacy policy, which can be accessed at http://www.nvidia.com/object/privacy_policy.html. NVIDIA makes no warranty or representation as to any of the prizes and is not liable if you experience technical difficulties, due to reasons not attributable to NVIDIA, including but not limited to manufacture defects, model incompatibility, and restrictions imposed by the manufacturer. NVIDIA reserves the right to terminate this promotion if fraud, technical failures or any other factor beyond NVIDIA's reasonable control impairs the integrity of the promotion as determined by NVIDIA in its sole discretion. Online entries made with multiple e-mail addresses, under multiple identities or through the use of any other device or artifice to enter multiple times will be deemed invalid. If the winner is an online entrant, the winning online entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address from which the entry was made. The authorized email account holder is deemed as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. NVIDIA shall not be responsible for incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any online service or web site, inability to submit the online entry form, or any other error or malfunction, or any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this sweepstakes, or for late, lost, stolen, postage due, illegible or misdirected entries. If this sweepstakes or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or otherwise does not permit entry in the sweepstakes, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in NVIDIA’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper operation of this contest, NVIDIA reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action, and/or to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this sweepstakes or any portion thereof. Any attempt by an entrant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or web site or undermine the legitimate operation of this sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, NVIDIA reserves the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Federal, state and local taxes relating to all prizes are the sole responsibility of each winner. The sponsor of this promotion is NVIDIA Corporation. The number of entries and winners will be posted on https://developer.nvidia.com/ICRA after 05/23/18. You may request a copy of these official rules via email from kuchiyama@nvidia.com after the contest ends. These rules are governed by the laws of the State of Delaware, United States of America, without giving effect to conflicts of law rules. Entrants submit themselves to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts sitting in Santa Clara, CA.