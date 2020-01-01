Cars must start with a single binary interaction. This could be a button on the car, on a controller, a key on a keyboard or equivalent. No other intervention can happen until after the race is over; otherwise the car gets a “did not finish” (DNF). An emergency stop button is recommended but not required. A deadman’s switch is also acceptable where a button is pushed and held for the duration of the race.

There are no rules governing where the computing needs to take place. Cars may have onboard computing, trackside computing or leverage remote or cloud resources. It is the community’s intention to be an open source league, that all designs are put on GitHub and that they are readily copyable after the conclusion of every race. If you are prevented from open-sourcing designs or prefer not to, there is no obligation to do so.

Motors have to be all-electric; no combustion engines.

Participants can use any type/design/configuration of cars, as long as it uses Jetson products.

There are two categories of racers: Stock and Unlimited

1) Stock

Cars are 1/16th scale or smaller: No more than a 7.5″ (190mm) wheelbase, axle to axle. Batteries must be firmly attached with velcro or other straps so they can’t come loose during the race.

For those interested in using NVIDIA Kaya form-factor robot for racing, it will be qualified under the Stock Category.

2) Unlimited

This is for cars larger and/or more expensive than Stock. Cars may be up to two feet long and may weigh up to 10lbs. No limit on cost (although we do encourage DIY economics — if you’ve spent $10,000 on a Lidar sensor, this may not be the right event for you. Not only is it out of reach for others to follow, but in the obligatory Demolition Derby at the end it may very well get damaged) Batteries must be firmly attached with velcro or other straps so they can’t come loose during the race.