Jetson Quick Start Platforms

Researchers and developers find NVIDIA Jetson to be the perfect platform to realize AI applications on their UAV, UGV and other type robotic hardware, for its small form factor, low energy consumption, and superior deep learning performance.

While Jetson is available for any custom hardware platform, Quick Start Hardware Platforms for Jetson are developed by companies in the Jetson ecosystem, as “ready-to-code” kits. Developers can use these hardware platforms to jump start AI application development, minimizing time spent on initial hardware assembly. These platforms offer flexibility for adding additional sensors and come with software tools and APIs for developing AI enabled applications.